Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 917 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after buying an additional 2,221,137 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,345,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,092,000 after buying an additional 1,373,308 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,307,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,557,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,754,000 after buying an additional 699,497 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.39. 238,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

