Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,889 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,967. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.42 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.