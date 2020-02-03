Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

XAR traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $113.50. 5,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,710. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $116.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

