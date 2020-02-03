Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 15,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

