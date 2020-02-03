Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 22,031 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,031 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000.

In other Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.64. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,062. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

