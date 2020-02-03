Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 634 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raytheon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 759,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 545,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,100,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

NYSE RTN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.14. 30,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The stock has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

