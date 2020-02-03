Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,177 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUSA. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 121,226 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,248.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 77,860 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUSA stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $25.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

