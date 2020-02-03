Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), approximately 4,226,123 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 330% from the average daily volume of 982,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.18 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $272.98 million and a PE ratio of -80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Get Strike Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Neville Power 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th.

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Strike Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strike Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.