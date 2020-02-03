Strs Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of BMC Stock worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMCH opened at $29.19 on Monday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

