Strs Ohio Has $988,000 Holdings in Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 342,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

HOPE opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hope Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

