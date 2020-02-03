Strs Ohio Increases Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Quanta Services stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Quanta Services Inc has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

