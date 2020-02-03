Strs Ohio Sells 1,300 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of HNI worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 112.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after buying an additional 2,986,533 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 19.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HNI opened at $35.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.02. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.19.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

