Strs Ohio Sells 2,700 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,450,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $537,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 45,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

APLS opened at $42.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $44.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

