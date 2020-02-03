Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $50,433,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $45,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after acquiring an additional 519,218 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $40,923,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,341,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Charter Equity upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 20,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $1,980,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,692 shares in the company, valued at $7,989,314.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,615,106.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,363 shares of company stock valued at $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $66.29 and a 12-month high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.