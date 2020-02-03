Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 912.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI traded up $5.96 on Monday, hitting $674.35. 6,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,181. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $338.95 and a fifty-two week high of $698.98. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of -263.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $626.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.85.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Sunday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.05.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.