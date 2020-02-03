Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Fortive by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Fortive by 1,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. 517,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.15%.

In related news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

