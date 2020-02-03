Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 153.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 163,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 284,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.58. 153,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75.

