Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter.

ITM traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,381. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

