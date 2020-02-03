Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 82,234 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 82,234 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.95% of Illumina worth $463,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after purchasing an additional 336,821 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 692,524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after purchasing an additional 56,930 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 487,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $148,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 464,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,798 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 429,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $130,577,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.33, for a total transaction of $209,816.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,854.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.40. The stock had a trading volume of 54,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.19. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $263.30 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

