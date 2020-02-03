Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,775,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,224 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $980,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.12. 577,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,316,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.