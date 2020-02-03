Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,225,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $687,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,390 shares of company stock worth $71,571,182 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.33. 357,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $137.87 and a 12 month high of $186.44. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.