Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $334.20 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,453,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $334,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,106. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $180.73 and a one year high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.35.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

