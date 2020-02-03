Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $360.49 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,023,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,889 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Lowe’s Companies worth $360,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

LOW traded up $1.66 on Monday, hitting $117.90. 2,312,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,119. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $112.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

