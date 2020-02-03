Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $551,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $32,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $6.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.71. 117,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,803. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $240.59 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

