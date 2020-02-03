Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,765,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Automatic Data Processing worth $301,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.02. 1,389,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,889. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $138.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

