Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $260,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,974. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.21 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.