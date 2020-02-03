Sunburst Financial Group LLC Takes $674,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,261 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Intel comprises 0.6% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after buying an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 654,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $64.71. 7,194,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

