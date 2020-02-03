Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sunoco from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE:SUN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.62. 283,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

In other news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,572,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sunoco by 51.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

