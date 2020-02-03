Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 405,677 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,442,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,202,000 after purchasing an additional 319,217 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the third quarter worth $61,391,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after purchasing an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. Also, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $2,283,135.42. Insiders have sold 52,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,399 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.20. 227,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $39.11 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.