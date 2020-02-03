Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 9,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth about $162,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,537 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 905,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. 5,843,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,242. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $36.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

