Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.0546

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex. Swap has a total market cap of $414,935.00 and approximately $260,428.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swap has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 7,603,822 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

