SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,030. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

