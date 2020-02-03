SyncFab Hits Market Capitalization of $245,669.00 (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One SyncFab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Bancor Network and BitForex. In the last week, SyncFab has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. SyncFab has a total market cap of $245,669.00 and approximately $467,511.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,517,632 tokens. The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here

SyncFab Token Trading

SyncFab can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bancor Network, IDEX, Cobinhood and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

