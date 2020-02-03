T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Deutsche Bank

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.52. 1,477,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,959. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $137.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

