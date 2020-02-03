Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Shares Down 0.9%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, approximately 190 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $129.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$358.88 million for the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

