Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stake Lessened by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. 4,580,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,621,109. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.