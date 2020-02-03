Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.90. 9,965,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,265. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.09.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

