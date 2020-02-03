Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,466,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,186,266. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

