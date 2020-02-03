Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 81.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 353.4% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.53, for a total transaction of $12,351,944.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,486,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,734,789,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,601 shares of company stock worth $103,218,157. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.02. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.