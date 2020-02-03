Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $12.13

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.13. Tata Motors shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 1,507,684 shares trading hands.

TTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. CLSA upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,316,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 233,627 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Tata Motors by 42.4% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 895,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 266,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

