Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.91. Teck Resources shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 312,404 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

