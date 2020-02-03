Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.91. Teck Resources shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 312,404 shares.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
About Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
