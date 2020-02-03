Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 40,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,900. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.32.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.