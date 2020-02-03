Telos (TLOS) Price Tops $0.0517 on Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Telos token can now be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, CoinTiger and ABCC. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $12.47 million and $129,899.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00119788 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000618 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Telos Token Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a token. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,103,338 tokens. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io . Telos’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

