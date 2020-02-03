TENA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $7,694.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 151.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $146,862.00 and approximately $7,694.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $279.29 or 0.02992233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00197313 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00127990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

