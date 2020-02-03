Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 317.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after buying an additional 433,139 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,676,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,986,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 target price on Teradata and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In related news, CMO Martyn Etherington purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $113,649.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 64,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Teradata had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

