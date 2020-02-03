Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Insider Sells $525,109.55 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $525,109.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory Stephen Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,099 shares of Teradyne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,722. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

