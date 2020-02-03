Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $530.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $417.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $129.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $780.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,892,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company has a 50-day moving average of $473.91 and a 200-day moving average of $320.22. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,054,105. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 35.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

