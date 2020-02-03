Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $729.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $553.00 to $729.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $412.35.

Tesla stock traded up $105.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $755.91. 30,362,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $473.91 and its 200-day moving average is $320.22. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $653.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 66,396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

