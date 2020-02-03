The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 62,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $6,819,575. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $58.40. 17,685,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,577,408. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $250.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

