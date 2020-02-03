Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.
NASDAQ TBPH traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $3,610,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.