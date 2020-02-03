Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ TBPH traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,801. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.85. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,587,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,932,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,223,000 after buying an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 117.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $3,610,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

